ATLANTA (CBS46) — Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, in Satilla Shores while out for a jog. He was killed during a confrontation with Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael. A neighbor of the McMichaels, William Bryan, shot cell phone video of the shooting.
THE AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER TRIAL: Complete coverage
The McMichaels are claiming they thought Arbery was a burglar and were attempting to make a citizen's arrest when Arbery attacked Travis McMichael. Arbery was shot three times at close range. The McMichaels and Bryan were arrested three months later after graphic video surfaced.
PHOTO GALLERY: Daily photos from in and around the courthouse
The death of Ahmaud Arbery was one of the killings that sparked racial justice protests last year and many people around the nation and the world have been waiting for the three men charged with his death to go to trial.
Many people also want to know more about Arbery. Here is what we know:
AHMAUD MARQUEZ ARBERY
- Date of birth: May 8, 1996
- Birthplace: Brunswick, Georgia
- High school: Brunswick High School, graduated in 2012
- Living situation: Living with his mother in coastal Glynn County, just outside of Brunswick
- Race: Black
- Marital status: Single. Rumors of a girlfriend but she has not been identified.
- Parents: Marcus Arbery Sr. and Wanda Cooper-Jones
- Siblings: Two siblings (he was the youngest of three)
- Personality: Described as vocal and funny by friends, mother describes him as well-mannered, kind and humble
- Sports: Former high school football player known for his speed. Described as an "avid jogger" who was often seen running in and around his neighborhood.
- Other education: Was planning to attend South Georgia Technical College
- Career: Was planning to pursue a career as an electrician like his uncles. Had dreamed of being a pro football player, boxer and rapper previously. Worked at his father's car wash and landscaping business and previously worked at a McDonalds.
- Date of death: Feb. 23, 2020
- Age at time of death: 25
- Location of death: Satilla Shores near the town of Brunswick in Glynn County
- Cause of death: Shot 3 times, twice in the chest
- Mental health: Defense lawyers have sought to portray Arbery as an "aggressive young man with a troubled past." A registered nurse reportedly diagnosed Arbery with mental illness in 2018. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled Oct. 1 that Arbery's medical privacy trumped the right of the men standing trial.
- Criminal history: Carrying a handgun onto high school property in 2013 and attempted shoplifting at a Walmart store in 2017. Was reportedly on probation at the time of his death. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley ruled in September that Arbery's past run-ins with law enforcement could not be used in court.
SOURCES:
- In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery's life was at a crossroads
- What we know about the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery
- Defense: Jury should know Arbery was on probation when he died
- Family and friends of shooting victim Ahmaud Arbery honoring his life with a 2.23-mile run
- Cellphone video shows a Georgia jogger allegedly ambushed by 2 gunmen
- Best friend, former coach of Ahmaud Arbery open up about what he meant to them
- Who is Ahmaud Arbery? A Black man who was shot and killed while jogging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.