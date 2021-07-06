What you need to know about the 8.5 million pounds of Tyson chicken recalled

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A warning about a common grocery item which could be in your freezer.
8.5 million pounds of Tyson chicken was recalled over concerns of listeria.
In recent months, three people became sick and one even died from the infection. The Food Safety and Inspection Service says there's evidence the illnesses are linked to Tyson chicken products.
"We're seeing the tip of the iceberg," said Attorney Bill Marler, a Seattle-based Food Safety Attorney. "It's an extreme danger to the elderly, to children and to pregnant women."
Marler says he has never seen a meat recall of this size over listeria concerns. "Listeria, which is the cause of this recall, is a very deadly bug. It hospitalizes over 90 percent of the people it sickens and it kills about a third. My strong suspicion, given the size of the recall is that there was some contamination event post cooking of the product."
Some of the products recalled include cooked and pulled chicken breasts, and fajita chicken breast strips.
Marler says he is now working with a family in Texas, whose loved one is in a coma, potentially from listeria. "We are collecting her receipts and it indicates she consumed the product. We're waiting for the health department to come back to us with the genetic testing," he told us Tuesday afternoon in a zoom interview.
The products are sold at stores nationwide, including both Walmart and Publix. We checked several local stores and saw Tyson products on shelves but not the ones which have been recalled.
The FSIS says the recalled items were produced between December 26th, 2020 and April 13th 2021.
"This is the first I'm hearing of it. Like, it's not like they're making people very publicly aware so I think that's ultimately ridiculous," Walmart shopper Kimberly Smith told us when we asked her about it.
Several symptoms of listeria infection include headache, neck ache, upset stomach, fever, chills and confusion.
Here is a full list of the recalled items: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2021-07/Recall023-2021ProductList.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.