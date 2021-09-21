ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After Pfizer announced it will soon be asking for emergency use of authorization for its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11; however, parents have begun asking question about the rollout and its effectiveness.
“It’s news we’ve been waiting for and hoping for over the course of the pandemic over 5.5 million children have been infected,” said Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician with Wellstar Health System.
Parents have raised questions about the number of kids who took part in the trial [2,200] being much less than trial numbers in adults [42,000]. Experts said it comes down to children being less likely to catch COVID which is needed for the trials.
“They took a very large group of people, 42,000, in the Pfizer study," said Dr. Roy Benaroch, a practicing pediatrician and co-owner of Pediatric Physicians. "And I believe it was half and half, half got the placebo and half got the real vaccine, now that would be difficult in children because you only had 2,200 children in the study. Even if they have a COVID rate of 60 per 100,000 well not too many of them are going to catch COVID.”
Pediatricians said an efficacy rate won’t be given for those under 12.
“They’re using the antibody data to proxy. Saying we know that this amount means you’re immune based on older kids so we’re going assume it’s going to work,” said Dr. Benaroch.
If and when approved, more delays may take place for the rollout because of the dosage being only a third of what has been the standard amount in those over the age of 12.
“The current vaccine isn’t packed to use as a 10 microgram dose. Hypothetically you could draw up instead of .3 milliliters, .1 milliliters, but actually .1 milliliters is not easy to measure in an ordinary syringe,” said Dr. Benaroch.
Meaning new packaging or new equipment to deliver the shots will have to be arranged for those giving out the shots.
Pediatricians telling CBS46 News based on what Pfizer said in the announcement, they are happy with what has come from the trial but of course need to have further discussions and wait for FDA approval.
“It is so important that we get that age group vaccinated we’re seeing outbreaks within schools,” said Dr. Doyle.
The company is expected to submit their emergency use application by the end of the month. Some parents online were hopeful of getting the vaccine for their kids under 12 by Halloween. Doctors said it is not out of the question but it would only mean one dose, not two, meaning full vaccination would not be possible by the spooky holiday.
