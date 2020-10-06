ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Still on the fence about flying this holiday season?
Atlanta airport officials are hosting virtual community briefings about safety measures as they prepare for more people.
The goal is keeping you safe during the pandemic.
“Fourth quarter is looking better, of course it doesn’t look anything like it did pre-COVID,” said Quinnie Jenkins, the Manager of Community Outreach for Southwest Airlines.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport announced masks and social distancing requirements along with their cleaning protocol.
“Security checkpoints get cleaned every single day, throughout the day, and at night, when they close, they get an enhanced cleaning,” said Paul Meyer, the Assistant General Manager for Transportation and Operations.
There is more signage, trains come more frequently to reduce crowding, there are more than 350 touchless hand sanitizers throughout the airport, and Plexiglas when you go through security, concessions and ticket counters.
But the numbers show many people still aren’t comfortable flying yet.
Not only are the number of passengers flying in and out of the Atlanta airport down, but Jai Ferrell, the Atlanta Airport Interim Assistant General Manager, told CBS46’s Melissa Stern only around 25% of the more than 30,000 parking spaces are being utilized.
Airport officials say they’re trying to make parking a safe option for those who are still traveling.
“We wanted to make sure that we were providing you with a socially distant, affordable option,” said Ferrell.
“We’ve enabled automatic ticket issuance at the point of entry, to discourage touching the machines as you enter,” added Hughie Galbreath, the General Manager of ABM-Lanier-Hunt Airport Parking.
They are expecting to see an increase in travelers over the holidays.
“Right now, we’re operating about 500 to 600 flights a day from ATL depending on the day, and Thanksgiving week we’re expecting 800 flights a day,” said Jeff Davidman, the VP of State and Local Government Relations for Delta.
Davidman said it might be a good idea to give yourself a couple extra minutes if you do plan on flying this holiday season.
“The lines are not nearly as long as they used to be, as travel demand continues to be a slow recovery… it’s just that first time back looks a little different, feels a little different,” Davidman added.
