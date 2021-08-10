What's in your toothpaste? Dentist reveals best and worse ingredients

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Could your toothpaste be linked to side effects? Depending on the ingredients, it might.
Flora Stay, DDS and author of 'Secret Gateway to Health' is sounding the alarm on some of the harmful products and urging consumers to pay closer attention to the label.
“It is all about the ingredients," Dr. Stay said. "Some ingredients are fluff just for marketing purposes, while others are needed for you to have a healthy mouth.”
Dr. Stay says there are several ingredients that you'll see in most of the oral health items on the shelves that you should keep from using. Here are a few she raises awareness about:
- Alcohol: “Alcohol dries the mouth which encourages bacteria to thrive. Bacteria are the root cause of cavities and bad breath.”
- Sodium Lauryl Sulphate: “This also contributes to dry mouth and can promote canker sores in people who are sensitive to it.”
- Mint: “This is a troublesome allergen for many people.”
- Gluten: “Many people don’t realize there’s gluten in their toothpaste. It’s used to make toothpaste sticky. But ingesting even small amounts may be an issue for those with gluten sensitivity.”
- Formaldehyde: “This known carcinogen may be absorbed through the mouth lining.”
- Essential oils: “For example, tea tree oil is an antifungal ingredient. Why would you want to use an antifungal every day if you don’t have a fungal infection? That’s anti-healthy!”
- Plant extracts: “These should be avoided in people diagnosed with fibromyalgia on the guaifenesin protocol or anyone with salicylate sensitivities.”
Dr. Stay says consumers should instead be looking for these items in their oral health items:
- Baking soda: “This helps neutralize acid in the mouth and promote a more alkaline environment so bacteria don’t thrive. This helps prevent cavities and bad breath.”
- Xylitol: “This helps promote saliva, another way to keep the mouth alkaline. It also gives toothpaste a pleasantly sweet flavor.”
- Dicalcium Phosphate: “This can actually reverse the initial stages of tooth decay. And it helps whiten teeth.”
You can visit Dr. Stay's website for more information.
