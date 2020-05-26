What's next for Atlanta public schools?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With Atlanta Public Schools wrapping up virtual graduations, the system has begun to look at the summer and beyond.
“When we return, how we return, and the way we return are going to be essential,” said Meria Joel Carstarphen, the Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.
Atlanta Public Schools (APS) hosted an end-of-school-year virtual town hall on Facebook live so district leaders could answer questions and provide updates.
“August 10th, that is when students are expected to come back, of course, teachers and folks like that come back a week earlier,” Carstarphen said.
Students, parents, staff and community members asked questions – many pertaining to how APS is going to close out the school year, and what it will look like when everyone comes back.
The district has a task force keeping up with what’s happening with the coronavirus…which is constantly changing.
“This puts a lot of pressure on schools to figure out how we do this” added Carstarphen.
They’re following CDC guidelines, but no final decisions have been made yet.
“They are saying things like wear masks if you’re 2 years old or older, you cannot share supplies, you have to be six feet apart, facing in the same direction, distance on school buses, installing sneeze guards and partitions, one way routes in hallways, no communal spaces,” Carstarphen added during the Facebook live town hall.
On top of that, there will be budget cuts, so many people are wondering about salaries and class sizes.
“We are facing a 14% reduction in the state’s funding to school districts including lottery funds for Georgia’s Pre-K,” Carstarphen said, “I’ve recommended that we start beginning to offer conditional enrollment, rather than guaranteed enrollment.”
She adds that the future of one of the biggest school districts in the state is still up in the air. Most decisions will be made closer to July.
“This is an example, it’s about an 80 page document of all the various models that one could even think about doing, as it relates to the feasibility of doing face to face instruction, a blended model, a virtual model, and my job is to try to pull that together for the consideration of the next administration and they’ll make the decision on what that looks like,” said Carstarphen, as she held up the 80 page document.
Other topics that were discussed were early learning support, athletics, virtual learning, and dates to keep open for graduation.
“Hold the window of July 20-24 and then again July 27-31 and again, that’s only if it’s safe enough to do that,” said Carstarphen about possible graduation dates.
The Superintendent says the safety of students, teachers, and staff is their number one concern.
