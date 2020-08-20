ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- These teachers and their cheer squad are adding the cool into virtual learning
“The video is just something to uplift the students with the teachers, and do something fun because it is such a gloomy time,” says teacher Mrs. Audrianna Williams.
This "What’s Poppin" music video is a rework from Jack Harlow’s popular song. Once posted, the Albany, Georgia Monroe Comprehensive High School teachers went viral, becoming internet sensations overnight.
“I kept seeing my phone kind of keep getting notifications, and people are still sharing. I was like oh my God! So it was crazy to see,” Mrs. Williams exclaims.
Mrs. Williams initially came up with the concept four years ago and fellow teacher Callie Evans tagged along later.
“The first time it went kind of viral, but not to the magnitude of what it’s at now,” says Mrs. Evans
Director of the video Jamal Overstreet of Overstreet Media Services took to Instagram with a message for students: “Students if Mrs. Evans or Mrs. Williams is not your teacher, please contact your advisor.”
“What’s Poppin!” Tonight on @cbs46 I speak with 2 teachers who became an internet sensation overnight reworking @jackharlow song!Encouraging kids to get excited about virtual learning 📚@audriwill_ pic.twitter.com/SCwSEnzV8E— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) August 20, 2020
“It’s very exciting for them, for Miss Evans, they just feel so good that these are their teachers,” says Mrs. Williams.
With Albany being one of the hardest hit spots in Georgia amidst the pandemic, the school district decided to start class 100% online. Which made a lot of students and teachers nervous about what that could mean.
Mrs. Evans reassures her students by reminding them that “everything is going to be okay. I just wanted to motivate them that no matter your adversity, no matter what you go through, no matter your circumstances you can still come out on top.”
Together these two teachers are inspiring students to get up, get excited and see “What’s Poppin” with virtual learning.
“Virtual learning is so much fun. I want you all to get past any adversity and be over able to overcome your obstacles... reach the stars,” says Mrs. Evans.
