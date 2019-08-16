WHEELER, Ga. (CBS46) – Wheeler High School is on lock down after authorities found a weapon on a student.
Students told the school's administration about a rumor floating around regarding another student who allegedly made a threat to the school. During an investigation, the weapon was found on that student.
All students are safe, and police have not confirmed what type of weapon was found.
The student has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
