GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- We're headed back to school in metro Atlanta!
Since this is the first time in more than a year that kids are truly back in-person, it's important to remember the laws surrounding school buses.
It's when the stop sign is extended out from the school bus that the laws kick in.
School bus laws
If you're on a two-lane road with the stop sign out, drivers in BOTH directions have to stop.
If you're on a multi-lane road that's paved with no physical median, drivers in BOTH directions also have to stop.
If you're on a multi-lane road with some kind of unpaved median -- like grass or a wall -- drivers behind the school bus still have to stop, while drivers on the other side of the road can keep driving, but with caution.
Remember to watch out for kids, and welcome back to school!
