FULTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Fifty-six-year-old Army veteran Denise Johnson says her apartment complex, Premier Club, is taking advantage of her.
Johnson says her home is in disarray and she doesn’t have access to her kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom.
“When the rain happens, it rains in my bedroom. I cannot utilize my bedroom or my closets for the intended purpose” she added.
Johnson says management told her the gutters on the side of her apartment building are clogged and that’s what’s causing the problem. But the issue has been unresolved for months despite the company's efforts to clear the drains.
“I want them to fix it. I want them to fix it where it’s not happening continuously. Every time it rains I have to worry, I ask myself is it a threat of rain today, do I have to rush home and move all my stuff out the closet,” said Johnson.
So we took Johnson's concern to Kenco Residential, the management company in charge of the Premier Club. But they declined to comment and told us they will address the matter with Johnson directly. But she says they have not reached out.
Johnson has developed pneumonia, her furniture has mold and water damage, and the constant rain has ruined many of her belongings. “Nobody cares, it’s not affecting them, they don’t have to live like this.”
CBS46 will continue to work to get results for Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.