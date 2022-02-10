ATLANTA (CBS46) — Comedian Bob Saget's cause of death has sparked new questions about accidental falls and head injuries. According to reports, no one was around when Saget took a fall and went to sleep after hitting his head.
So when should you get medical attention?
"A fall can result in relatively catastrophic injury to the brain and spinal cord,” according to Dr. Ford Vox, a physician at Atlanta’s Sheperd Center. Dr. Vox treats patients recovering from traumatic brain injuries, he says Saget could have suffered from a slow brain bleed.
"You might not have any symptoms to begin with until that blood gradually pools up and starts to press in on the brain and unfortunately that might have happened in his sleep,” says Dr. Vox.
The older you are, the more vulnerable you are to falls and brain injuries according to Dr. Vox.
"Do you have symptoms or not and are those symptoms going away, there should be no new neurological symptoms after any type of head injury,” he says.
If you take a tumble and hit your head, get medical attention as soon as possible if you notice anything unusual including, worsening headache, confusion, nausea, vomiting or slurred speech.
Brain trauma leads to about 52,000 deaths a year in the United States and 1.3 million emergency room visits, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
