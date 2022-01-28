ATLANTA (CBS46) — Many are wondering when the pandemic will end, despite more and more people getting infected, and re-infected, even with their vaccine and booster shots.
Some countries in Europe, including Britain, France, and Spain are pushing for a new approach, which is to just accept the coronavirus as part of daily life.
Georgia Institute of Technology professor M.G. Finn says, it's only a matter of time before the pandemic slows down.
"Think of it as if you're vaccinated and boosted, you are at very low risk of severe disease -- that is being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, but you can still be infected," said Finn.
While it’s difficult to predict the exact timing of when the pandemic could end, Finn says the coronavirus could eventually become something similar to the seasonal flu. Meaning it's possible to get sick with the coronavirus or the Omicron variant, multiple times.
"This isn't flu, but think of it like flu," said Finn. "If you get flu two years in a row, you're infected with flu, but you're infected with a different form of the flu virus each year."
The World Health Organization and local health agencies will only declare the pandemic over after certain benchmarks. That could depend on factors such as the virus’s contagiousness, the mortality rate, and power to overwhelm hospitals.
"Continue to get boosted and vaccinated as new vaccines come out - which they will over the succeeding months and years probably, and we will learn to live with this," said Finn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.