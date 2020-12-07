Experts agree a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting back to normal. While a handful of companies are moving forward with production and clinical trials, not much has been made clear about when families can expect to vaccinate their children.
Children might not become eligible to receive a vaccine until many months into 2021. So far, research and clinical trials have only been conducted on adults. Pfizer recently began conducting trials on kids as young as twelve, the only company so far to do so.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has called on researchers to broaden their trials to include more children, warning there could be significant delays in a vaccine for children otherwise.
Children, while not as impacted by the coronavirus, contribute to the spread of the virus.
Experts say when a vaccine does become available for children, teenagers would likely be eligible before youngest kids. The goal is to get a childhood vaccine approved and running before the start of the 2021 school year.
