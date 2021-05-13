When will gas prices drop?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the Colonial Pipeline system back up and running, the company said product delivery is underway to all of the markets it serves.
The company adds that it will still take several days for the supply chain to return to normal. Some Atlanta gas stations were still completely out of fuel Thursday evening.
When people did find gas this week, they paid more for it.
"Hopefully those prices will start to subside, especially as we start to head into the Memorial Day travel period," said AAA spokesperson Garrett Townsend.
The national average for a gallon of regular gas increased to $3.02 this week, according to AAA, which is the highest average since October of 2014.
The price for regular gas in Georgia jumped about 25 cents over the past week. The state average Thursday was $2.99 and the average in Atlanta was $3.06.
"How high it could go or how low it could go, it’s just very difficult to say. It's largely supply and demand and there was this inflated demand because people were going out and getting gasoline, kind of panic buying and now we’re starting to see that subside," Townsend said.
"One of the things that we look at is how much of an increase we see. Earlier this week we were seeing bigger increases daily. Between yesterday and today there was only about a three cent increase, which was smaller than the days previous," Townsend told CBS46.
The upcoming Memorial Day travel period is something else that will factor into gas prices over the next few weeks. Townsend said that is when we tend to see the highest prices of the year
He said, "So we've kind of got these two storms."
The changes at the pump may not come as quickly as some would like.
Townsend said, "Gas prices will always come down slower than going up. They’ll go up like a balloon but they’ll come down sort of like a parachute."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.