HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Could investigators be one step closer to locating a missing Flowery Branch teen? Possibly they'll need the public's assistance.
The Jordan Faith Strickland, 15, was reported missing from her home in the Mulberry Preserve-Elizabeth Lane area on Christmas night.
A day later Cirlce K security footage showed the teen with an unidentified man at GA Highway 124 and 211 around 6:45 a.m. It was the last time she was seen.
Investigators are now hoping the public may recognize the man, car seen in security footage or have information of the teen's location.
Strickland is described as a white female, 5'5", weighs 200 lbs., and has brown hair and green eyes. It is possible she is in an emotionally imbalanced state.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's Office Investigator Ayers at 470-623-0299.
