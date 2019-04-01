NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) For nearly a year the family and friends of Stacey Faye Nease have had one question -- where could she be?
The 54-year-old woman has not been seen since August 10, 2018. Investigators say she was at her boyfriend's house in Covington but left around 3 a.m., leaving behind her purse, wallet, ID and medication.
For eight months her loved ones have posted photos, posters and pleas for the public's assistance in locating Stacey. Still she remains missing without so much as a phone call to let her loved ones know she is okay.
Despite the lack of leads and months gone by, deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office have remained committed to locating the woman who seems to have vanished in the middle of the night.
"Family and friends state that it's very much out of character for Ms. Nease to not contact them for an extended period of time," read a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Stacey is described as a white female, 5'9"and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a dolphin on her left calf, a tattoo of a rose on her ankle and a tattoo of the name "Shiloh" on her neck.
Anyone with information regarding Stacey's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 404-577- 8477.
