ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The coronavirus has managed in three weeks to achieve what generations of planners and policymakers could not. It eliminated traffic congestion.
New numbers from the Georgia Department of Transportation show statewide interstate traffic down 22%, metro ATL roads down 47%, , rush hour down 32%.
So, where's the traffic going? The Atlanta Regional Commission's Roz Tucker said it's going to the internet.
"We’ve seen a 40% increase in teleworking over the last 4 years... However, over last 2 weeks, 70% increase in telework logging."
She runs the Georgia Commute Options program for ARC, helping businesses and commuters find better, cheaper and sometimes faster ways to get to work.
This coronavirus pandemic is a tipping point for her work promoting tele-working.
"I’d like to call this the largest telework experiment inn the world."
Plenty of people who say they always wanted to have the chance to work from home now not only have the chance, they must work from home.
For them, she has this advice:
"I say to new teleworkers now this is great opportunity to show how much more productive you can be. Not the time to start sleeping late."
The telework training site for the Atlanta Regional Commission is here.
