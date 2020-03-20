ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In this ever-changing COVID-19 landscape, parents will have one less worry thanks to locations offering free meals for children home from school.

Several free meal distribution sites have been appearing throughout metro Atlanta. Public schools are providing meal pick-ups for students under the age of 18, or 21 if the child has special needs at the following locations:

Barrow County schools will provide meals at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (menus posted on school website)

Clayton County schools will have breakfast and lunch at Edmonds Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Eddie White Academy, Rex Mill Middle, Kendrick Middle, North Clayton Middle, Forest Park HS, Mundy's Mill HS, Riverdale HS. Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gwinnett County Schools will have meal pick-ups at 68 sites March 16-20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alcova Elementary School

Alford Elementary

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School

Annistown Elementary School

Arcado Elementary School

Baggett Elementary School

Baldwin Elementary

Beaver Ridge Elementary School

Benefield Elementary School

Berkeley Lake Elementary School

Berkmar High School

Berkmar Middle School

Bethesda Elementary School

Britt Elementary School

Cedar Hill Elementary School

Centerville Elementary School

Central Gwinnett High School

Chesney Elementary School

Corley Elementary School

Discovery High School

Duluth High School

Duluth Middle School

Ferguson Elementary School

Grace Snell Middle School

Graves Elementary School

Gwinnett InterVention Education -- (GIVE) Center East

Gwinnett Intervention Education -- (GIVE) Center West

Harris Elementary School

Hopkins Elementary School

Jackson Elementary School

Jenkins Elementary School

Jordan Middle School

Kanoheda Elementary School

Knight Elementary School

Lawrenceville Elementary School

Lilburn Elementary School

Lilburn Middle School

Lovin Elementary School

Magill Elementary School

McKendree Elementary School

Meadowcreek Elementary School

Meadowcreek High School

Minor Elementary School

Moore Middle School

Nesbit Elementary School

Norcross Elementary School

Norcross High School

Northbrook Middle School

Norton Elementary School

Partee Elementary School

Paul Duke STEM High School

Peachtree Elementary School

Pinckneyville Middle School

Radloff Middle School

Richards Middle School

Rockbridge Elementary School

Rosebud Elementary School

Shiloh Elementary School

Shiloh High School

Shiloh Middle School

Simonton Elementary School

Snellville Middle School

South Gwinnett High School

Stripling Elementary School

Summerour Middle School

Sweetwater Middle School

Sycamore Elementary School

Winn Holt Elementary School

In addition, school buses will deliver meals at bus stops in the following clusters-- Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett-- and for the following schools-- Alcova ES, Arcado ES, Berkeley Lake ES, Chesney ES, Duluth MS, Harris ES, Jackson ES, Knight ES, Lovin ES, McKendree ES, Northbrook MS, and Sycamore ES. The buses will be making stops at their regular bus stops between 11 a.m. and noon. In order to get a meal the child will need to be at the stop when the bus arrives.

Atlanta Public Schools

Beginning Monday, March 16, all children and families throughout the community can receive free-bagged meals at our five APS school sites (breakfast and lunch) Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Douglass High

Cleveland Avenue Elementary

Bunche Middle

Sylvan Middle

Phoenix Academy at Crim High School

Cobb County schools will partner with MUST Ministries to provide meals. Times and locations will be available soon at www.mustministries.org.

Fulton County Schools will provide meals at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for additional information click here:

Lake Forest Elementary School

Mimosa Elementary School

Haynes Bridge Middle School

Tri-Cities High School

Banneker High School

Langston Hughes High School

For all arriving by car, meals will be brought out to you; please do not leave your vehicle.

DeKalb County School District has increased its feeding sites to a total of 23:

Region I

Cross Keys HS

Sequoyah MS

Region II

Idlewood ES

Tucker MS Region III

Lithonia HS

Marbut ES Region IV

Clarkston HS

Jolly ES Region V

Chapel Hill MS

Narvie J. Harris ES Region VI

Bethune MS

Canby Lane ES Region VII

McNair MS

Early Learning Center Recreation Centers

Gresham Recreation

3113 Gresham Road

Atlanta, GA 30316 Exchange Intergenerational

2771 Columbia Drive

Decatur, GA 30034 Redan Recreation

1839 Phillips Rd.

Lithonia, GA 30058 Tobie Grant

644 Parkdale Drive

Scottdale, GA 30079 N.H. Scott

2230 Tilson Road

Decatur, GA 30032 Lucious Sanders

2484 Bruce Street

Lithonia, GA 30058 Mason Mill

1340- B McConnell Drive

Decatur, GA 30033 Hamilton

3263 Chapel Street

Scottdale, GA 30079 Midway Recreation Center

3181 Midway Rd

Decatur, GA 30032

DeKalb County Sschool District has also partnered with Atlanta Community Food Bank, which will distribute food once a week beginning March 23, at some of our feeding sites. The District is seeking additional partners.

DOUGLAS COUNTY will have free meals at Alexander HS, Chapel Hill HS, Douglas County HS, Lithia Springs HS and New Manchester HS from 9 a.m. to Noon.