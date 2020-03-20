ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In this ever-changing COVID-19 landscape, parents will have one less worry thanks to locations offering free meals for children home from school.
Several free meal distribution sites have been appearing throughout metro Atlanta. Public schools are providing meal pick-ups for students under the age of 18, or 21 if the child has special needs at the following locations:
Barrow County schools will provide meals at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (menus posted on school website)
Clayton County schools will have breakfast and lunch at Edmonds Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Lake Ridge Elementary, Eddie White Academy, Rex Mill Middle, Kendrick Middle, North Clayton Middle, Forest Park HS, Mundy's Mill HS, Riverdale HS. Breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gwinnett County Schools will have meal pick-ups at 68 sites March 16-20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Alcova Elementary School
Alford Elementary
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Annistown Elementary School
Arcado Elementary School
Baggett Elementary School
Baldwin Elementary
Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Benefield Elementary School
Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Berkmar High School
Berkmar Middle School
Bethesda Elementary School
Britt Elementary School
Cedar Hill Elementary School
Centerville Elementary School
Central Gwinnett High School
Chesney Elementary School
Corley Elementary School
Discovery High School
Duluth High School
Duluth Middle School
Ferguson Elementary School
Grace Snell Middle School
Graves Elementary School
Gwinnett InterVention Education -- (GIVE) Center East
Gwinnett Intervention Education -- (GIVE) Center West
Harris Elementary School
Hopkins Elementary School
Jackson Elementary School
Jenkins Elementary School
Jordan Middle School
Kanoheda Elementary School
Knight Elementary School
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Lilburn Elementary School
Lilburn Middle School
Lovin Elementary School
Magill Elementary School
McKendree Elementary School
Meadowcreek Elementary School
Meadowcreek High School
Minor Elementary School
Moore Middle School
Nesbit Elementary School
Norcross Elementary School
Norcross High School
Northbrook Middle School
Norton Elementary School
Partee Elementary School
Paul Duke STEM High School
Peachtree Elementary School
Pinckneyville Middle School
Radloff Middle School
Richards Middle School
Rockbridge Elementary School
Rosebud Elementary School
Shiloh Elementary School
Shiloh High School
Shiloh Middle School
Simonton Elementary School
Snellville Middle School
South Gwinnett High School
Stripling Elementary School
Summerour Middle School
Sweetwater Middle School
Sycamore Elementary School
Winn Holt Elementary School
In addition, school buses will deliver meals at bus stops in the following clusters-- Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Shiloh, and South Gwinnett-- and for the following schools-- Alcova ES, Arcado ES, Berkeley Lake ES, Chesney ES, Duluth MS, Harris ES, Jackson ES, Knight ES, Lovin ES, McKendree ES, Northbrook MS, and Sycamore ES. The buses will be making stops at their regular bus stops between 11 a.m. and noon. In order to get a meal the child will need to be at the stop when the bus arrives.
Atlanta Public Schools
Beginning Monday, March 16, all children and families throughout the community can receive free-bagged meals at our five APS school sites (breakfast and lunch) Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Douglass High
Cleveland Avenue Elementary
Bunche Middle
Sylvan Middle
Phoenix Academy at Crim High School
Cobb County schools will partner with MUST Ministries to provide meals. Times and locations will be available soon at www.mustministries.org.
COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local organization will be operating several food pantries ins…
Fulton County Schools will provide meals at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for additional information click here:
- Lake Forest Elementary School
- Mimosa Elementary School
- Haynes Bridge Middle School
- Tri-Cities High School
- Banneker High School
- Langston Hughes High School
For all arriving by car, meals will be brought out to you; please do not leave your vehicle.
DeKalb County School District has increased its feeding sites to a total of 23:
Region I
- Cross Keys HS
- Sequoyah MS
Region II
- Idlewood ES
- Tucker MS
Region III
- Lithonia HS
- Marbut ES
Region IV
- Clarkston HS
- Jolly ES
Region V
- Chapel Hill MS
- Narvie J. Harris ES
Region VI
- Bethune MS
- Canby Lane ES
Region VII
- McNair MS
- Early Learning Center
Recreation Centers
Gresham Recreation
3113 Gresham Road
Atlanta, GA 30316
Exchange Intergenerational
2771 Columbia Drive
Decatur, GA 30034
Redan Recreation
1839 Phillips Rd.
Lithonia, GA 30058
Tobie Grant
644 Parkdale Drive
Scottdale, GA 30079
N.H. Scott
2230 Tilson Road
Decatur, GA 30032
Lucious Sanders
2484 Bruce Street
Lithonia, GA 30058
Mason Mill
1340- B McConnell Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
Hamilton
3263 Chapel Street
Scottdale, GA 30079
Midway Recreation Center
3181 Midway Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
