ATLANTA (CBS46) — With the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the holiday season, more people than ever are seeking tests right now. Here is a list of testing sites in the metro Atlanta area.
Here are the 5 symptoms of Omicron:
- Cough
- Fatigue or tiredness
- Congestion and runny nose
- Sore throat
Unlike previous variants, loss of sense and/or smell does not seem to be a symptom.
ATLANTA
Fulton County's Center for Health and Rehabilitation
- 265 Boulevard
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
- Pre-register here
South Fulton Service Center
- 3951 Camp Drive
- 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday
- Pre-register here
ALPHARETTA
Fulton County Board of Health
- 4700 North Point Parkway
- 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Pre-register here
BUCKHEAD
Viral Solutions
- 3264 Northside Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
COBB COUNTY
Riverside Epicenter
- 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays (will be open Dec. 23)
DEKALB COUNTY
North DeKalb Health Center
- 3807 Clairmont Road NE, Chamblee
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- More info
Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
- 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 23 ONLY
- More info
DECATUR
Viral Solutions
- 2512 N. Druid Hills Road
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- More info
Viral Solutions
- 2365 Candler Road
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- More info
DUNWOODY
Viral Solutions
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
- More info
Viral Solutions
- 4000 Covington Highway
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
More info
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- More info
MARIETTA
Viral Solutions
- 2325 Roswell Road
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday
- More info
NORCROSS
Viral Solutions
- 2140 Beaver Ruin Road
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- More info
RIVERDALE
Viral Solutions
- 7725 Highway 85
- 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
- More info
GWINNETT COUNTY
Gwinnet Place Mall
- 2100 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Pre-register here
VIRAL SOLUTIONS also offers testing in multiple other locations, including Douglasville, Valdosta, Warner Robins, and Augusta. Click here for a FULL list.
MAKO MEDICAL
Mako Medical has testing sites in every county in Georgia. Click here for a full list. Mako Medical sites will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Some sites are also closed Dec. 23.
CVS PHARMACIES
CVS offers testing at its more than 4,800 testing locations. Click here for more information.
WALGREENS
Walgreens also offers testing at its pharmacies, including drive-thru testing at many locations. Click here to search for a location.
AT-HOME TESTING
At-home testing kits are also available. However, many locations that carry them, including CVS and Walgreens, are reporting that they are running out. For those who do still have test kits in stock, limits are being placed on how many can be purchased.
