ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With the Biden administration distributing 400 million N95 masks across the country, people are wondering where and when they can get theirs.
Each person is allowed to get up to three free masks.
Locations in Georgia include Kroger, Walgreens and CVS, but many stores do not yet have the shipments.
Walgreens is updating its N95 mask site, which currently lists eight Georgia locations giving out the masks.
Walgreens released the following statement:
We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Masks have begun to rollout to the first wave of stores and will continue to rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks. We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February.
Kroger released the following statement:
“Before making a special trip, customers should check with their local Kroger. It’s important to note that customers should not panic if the masks are not yet available at a particular store. The delivery may not have arrived just yet or is being processed. Once the store has received the masks and set up the display, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last, and associates are also encouraged to retrieve supplies for themselves and their families. Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer. In every Kroger store with a pharmacy, customers should simply look for the branded display or ask an associate for assistance.”
CVS released the following statement:
"Through our participation in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we’ll be offering free N95 masks provided by the Federal Government at the nearly 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations where vaccines are being administered, including locations within Target and Schnucks. Inventory has begun arriving at these locations and will continue on a rolling basis as additional supply becomes available. Masks are limited to three per person, while supplies last. Customers can request masks at the front of store checkout, and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability. At our pharmacies in Target and Schnucks, free N95 masks will be available at the pharmacy counter. Our distribution of these masks is an extension of our commitment to providing equitable access to the tools necessary to fight COVID-19, including testing, vaccines and authorized therapies."
