Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Before you place your tree on the curb for trash day, consider taking it to one of 11 locations around Cobb County to be recycled.
Beginning Jan. 5 through the 9th, the following Home Depot and PARKS locations will be accepting Christmas trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- 3355 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
- 1200 East-West Connector, Austell
- 2350 Dallas Highway, Marietta
- 4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta
- 449 Roberts Courty NW, Kennesaw
- 3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
- 1062 Richard Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs
- 1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw
- Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
- Noonday Creek Park, 489 Hawkins Store Road, Kennesaw
- Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road, Marietta
Free mulch will also be available. For more information, call 770-528-1135 or visit www.keepcobbbeautiful.org
