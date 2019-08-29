Whirlpool recalls glass cooktop smart stoves

(CBS46) -- Home appliance giant Whirlpool has recalled their glass cooktops with touch controls because the cooktop surface elements can turn on by themselves, posing burn and fire hazards.
The recall was made Wednesday and applies to Whirlpool, KitchenAid and Jennair brands.
Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of incidents involving the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves. This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.
The recalled products can be found online and at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement and home appliance stores. The affected products were sold between March 2017 and August 2019 and retailed for $1,150 to $2,500.
The company suggests consumers immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop.
When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.
You can contact Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at repair.whirlpoolcorp.com.
Recall number: 19-189
