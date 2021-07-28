CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a horse that has gone missing from a farm.
According to a Facebook post, a horse by the name of "Whiskey" got through a fence at a farm on A.J. Land Road near Union Hill Road.
Cherokee County officials say they don't usually share stories when animals go missing, but "want to help reunite the horse and owner."
If anyone in the area sees a horse that is not fenced in, you are asked to call 770-722-6556.
