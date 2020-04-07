ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A whistle blower has stepped forward out of concerns with safety protocols in local public transit.
“I just came forward because I felt like MARTA was not being sociably responsible,” said a Marta whistle blower of alleged unsafe practices taking place during the pandemic.
Those are strong words, but they’re not coming from just anybody. This whistle blower is a MARTA bus driver, whose identity was hidden to protect the individuals's job.
“We have this virus that’s around here that’s killing thousands of people and the breeze machines aren’t being cleaned,” the whistle blower explained.
The breeze machines are machines every person taking a MARTA train touches, over and over and over again.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I’ve never seen a breeze machine being washed down at all. The fact that I haven’t seen anybody means that they’re not doing it enough.”
Last week MARTA sent out a press release that said, "MARTA implemented an enhanced cleaning protocol of all vehicles and facilities, cleanings of buses and rail cabs and high-touch areas...that occurs multiple times a day.”
“Its about holding people accountable,” the Whistle blower said.
That’s exactly what CBS46 decided to do. We headed to the Westlake MARTA station. We were there for nearly two hours. We saw riders walking in and out of the station, but we didn’t see a single cleaning crew.
The driver also told CBS46's Trason Bragg that other drivers are still waiting for their bus to get the thorough cleaning MARTA promised.
“Get on one of the buses, they are going to be in the same condition that they were the night before. There’s plenty of dust on there. The dust accumulation shows that the bus has not been properly wiped down,” the Whistle blower said.
CBS46 spoke to MARTA's chief of rail operations, he explained the breeze machines get cleaned roughly four times a day when the stations are open, as well as pressure washed at night by a separate crew.
He added he will speak to other MARTA officials about cleaning the machines more often and ensuring buses are be cleaned nightly as well.
