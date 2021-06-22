ATLANTA (CBS46)—"Shameful."
Those are the stern words from a Georgia congressman in response to a lawsuit filed by white farmers that targeted a federal program meant to support minority farmers and ranchers.
When congress passed the COVID-19 relief bill, $3.7 billion was included in the law to forgive certain loans for minority farmers and ranchers. The purpose of the law, according to federal officials, was to help correct historical disadvantages faced by minority farmers.
Under the legislation, minority farmers were identified as a “Socially disadvantaged group--a group whose members have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as members of a group without regard to their individual qualities.”
Minority farmers include Black/African American, American Indian, Alaskan Native, Hispanic/Latino, Asian, or Pacific Islander.
In response to the law, twelve white farmers and ranchers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon, and Kentucky filed a lawsuit requesting the government halt the program because the program, according to the white farmers, violate the equal protection guarantee of the U.S. Constitution.
A federal judge sided with the white farmers and temporarily halted the program.
After the judge’s ruling, Georgia Congressman David Scott, Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement:
“I strongly support and thank Secretary Vilsack for standing up and fighting for this critical, urgent and much-needed legislation. This shameful lawsuit is racial discrimination at its worst against our nation’s Black farmers and socially disadvantaged farmers –– and I do not say this lightly, because white farmers already own 98 percent of all the farmland in the United States and Black farmers own just one percent,” said Chairman David Scott.
“This is of compelling interest to the future of agriculture in our nation because without this vital $5 billion in the American Rescue Plan legislation, this nation could lose the little bit of farmland that’s left of Black-owned farms. The very survival of Black farmers is at stake – and this would be an unpardonable sin because we, as Black slaves, did the hard work and provided the foundation for America’s great agriculture system for free, for over 200 years, under the lash of the slave masters’ whips,” Chairman David Scott continued.
“In 1930 when my grandfather bought our family farm, where I was born, in Aynor, South Carolina, 21 percent of all the farms in the South were owned by Black families. Now, it is just one percent. I am in full support of Secretary Vilsack and the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) effort to fight this lawsuit,” concluded Chairman David Scott.
