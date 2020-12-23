Molly Furse says she thought she and her husband Jacob had sinus infections earlier this month. But, when Jacob, who has asthma, developed a cough, then a fever that wouldn’t break, Furse knew it was more serious.
The Cobb County couple were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Jacob has been in the hospital for a week now, struggling to breath, with pneumonia in both lungs.
“His lungs have been so affected by COVID, they’ve been so badly damaged,” Furse told CBS46. “It’s just going to take a lot of time for his strength to come back.”
Jacob is a teacher in Cobb County where cases have been spiking.
“Jacob’s only 30 years old; so this shows that it can happen to anyone,” Furse said. “Of course we don’t want this to happen to anyone. What we’ve been through, no one should have to go through it, and it’s really hard because we’ve been so careful,” she went on.
This week the White House Coronavirus Task Force is reporting that Georgia now has the 26th highest rate of cases in the country. At the same time last month, the state was near the bottom of the list at 48.
In the last three weeks, Gwinnett and Fulton still lead the state in the highest number of new cases, but Cobb County has now replaced DeKalb the third highest number of new cases.
It’s not just an Atlanta area problem. Ninety-three percent of all counties in the Georgia have moderate or high levels of community transmission.
The report says “Georgia has seen an increase in new cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations, and will soon see increased fatalities.”
Now, the group is giving a stern warning that people 65 and older should not any enter indoor places where people are not wearing masks. The task force report says persons 65 and older and persons with medical conditions should have groceries and medicines delivered rather than picking them up.
For 40 and under, the group says “assume you have been infected” if you’ve gathered with others outside your immediate household. Adding you likely will not have symptoms but should isolate and get tested.
Furse says her husband’s mother and brother have also tested positive for COVID-19. She says everyone should take the warning seriously.
“People say they don’t really understand it until it hits this close to home. It has hit at home,” Furse told CBS46.
