LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Kong, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighter paramedic, prepares a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to be given to LAFD personnel at Station 4 on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti and Ralph M. Terrazas, LAFD fire chief, were there to observe the rollout of the vaccination program. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)