The Biden administration announced Tuesday morning extensions to several policies that will keep people in their homes a little longer during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, the White House said it is extending the foreclosure moratorium for homeowners through June 30, 2021. It is extending the mortgage forbearance enrollment window until June 30 for borrowers who want to request forbearance. Finally, the White House said it will provide up to six months of additional mortgage payment forbearance, in three-month increments, for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30, 2020.
The extensions add onto programs started during the Trump Administration as the pandemic continues to ravage the nation's economy.
Last week, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, extended forbearance by three months for those coming to the end of their forbearance period. The administration said the combined actions should cover 70 percent of existing single-family home mortgages.
"To bolster these efforts, it is critical that Congress pass the American Rescue Plan to deliver more aid to struggling homeowners," the White House said in a statement. "This relief is critical for homeowners with mortgages in the private market who are not able to take advantage of today's actions and may face longer term challenges."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.