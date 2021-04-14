A federal health official announced almost 1 million Georgians are now eligible for zero-dollar health plans available through HealthCare.gov.
A section in the $1.7 trillion stimulus law signed by President Joe Biden in March allows 424,000 current enrollees and 493,000 uninsured adults to qualify for health coverage with no monthly premiums, according to a White House press release.
“We’re delivering lower health care costs to more Georgians because everyone deserves access to quality, affordable health care. Today, help is here – and people who are eligible for tax credits can start saving money on their health insurance premiums thanks to the American Rescue Plan,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We have already seen more than half a million Americans nationwide gain quality affordable health care coverage through President Biden’s Special Enrollment Period."
According to a White House spokesperson, the stimulus law will increase tax credits available to millions of consumers, reduce premiums, and give consumers access to affordable, quality health care coverage.
Georgians can now enroll in a health plan on HealthCare.gov through August 15.
The enrollment window was extended due to the pandemic.
For more information or to enroll in the plan, Georgians can visit HealthCare.gov, CuidadoDeSalud.gov, or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596.
