DULUTH (CBS46)--Metro Atlanta is gearing up for a visit from President Joe Biden and The First Lady on Thursday. President Biden’s visit to the Peach State commemorates the president's first 100 days in office.
On Wednesday night, The White released Biden’s itinerary for his Georgia visit, and it includes a visit with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, in Plains, Georgia.
After meeting with former President Carter, a White House spokesperson said Biden and the First Lady will participate in a drive-in car rally at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth. The president is scheduled to arrive at the rally around 6 p.m., the White House reported.
Biden’s trip to Georgia comes one day after the president spoke before a joint session of Congress in the House Chambers Wednesday night. During the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden gave an update on COVID-19 vaccination and he pushed for an aggressive infrastructure plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.