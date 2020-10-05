Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany, who served as Trump's 2020 campaign spokeswoman, will replace Grisham as White House press secretary, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

 Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message posted on her official Twitter account Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 

