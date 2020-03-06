ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) After initially cancelling President Donald Trump's scheduled trip to the Centers for Disease Control early Friday morning, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters the visit is back on.
The trip to the CDC's headquarters is set to take place Friday afternoon. Earlier Friday, the White House issued a release, saying the visit was cancelled so President Trump could survey damage in Tennessee. Now, the White House announced that the trip to Atlanta was back on.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus
The visit comes as the WHO declared the coronavirus a global health emergency. Since then numerous public events and major conferences were canceled due to the disease.
There are now over 100,000 confirmed cases globally and more than 33-hundred people have died as a result of the disease.
Stay with CBS46 for complete coverage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.