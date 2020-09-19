ATLANTA (CBS46)—Two senior officials with President Trump’s administration are visiting Atlanta on Monday.
According to a source with the White House, Attorney General William Barr and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will visit Atlanta to highlight the administration’s efforts to protect human trafficking survivors.
According to the White House official, “the principals will first visit the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and participate in a walking tour of the survivor care facility. They will learn more about the Center’s trafficking program known as the Envision Project, which delivers intensive case management and educational support, employment readiness, life skills, and personal development programing to victims of trafficking”.
Next, they will visit the U.S. Attorney’s Officein Atlanta where they will participate in a round table with law enforcement, service providers, and private sector partners to discuss the importance of public-private partnerships in the fight against human trafficking.
“The scourge of human trafficking is the modern-day equivalent of slavery, brutally depriving victims of basic human rights and essential physical needs as it erodes their sense of dignity and self-worth,” said Attorney General William P. Barr.
“The Trump administration continues to fight tirelessly to end the scourge of human trafficking in our communities. The leaders and community members we’re meeting with in Atlanta are on the front lines of this fight and are critical to our efforts to end this horrific crime. I look forward to learning more about the critical services they provide and announcing additional funding and resources from the Trump administration to assist in these efforts", said Ivanka Trump
