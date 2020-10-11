POWDER SPRINGS, GA (CBS46)—President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and advisor will return to metro Atlanta on Tuesday.
According to a White House source, Ivanka Trump will visit Powder Springs on Tuesday, October 13th for a political event.
She will attend a moderated Q & A session with Senator Perdue and local supporters, the source said.
Ms. Trump visited Atlanta in September 2020 in an official capacity with Attorney General William Barr where they announced a nearly $101 million grant to help the state combat human trafficking.
In a statement, Ivanka Trump noted, “I am excited to be visiting Georgia once again with my friend Senator Perdue to highlight how President Trump has fought for and will continue to deliver for the great state of Georgia.”
