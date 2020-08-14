ATLANTA (CBS46) – A new report from President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force says Governor Brian Kemp isn’t doing enough to stop COVID-19 in the state and “strongly recommends” a step Kemp hasn’t been willing to take.
The report, obtained by CBS News, painted a picture of widespread and expanding community viral spread in the state. The report said Georgia is in “the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10%.” Further, the White House task force said Georgia “had 213 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared to a national average of 114 per 100,000.”
After outlining the PPE and other support given to support the state during the pandemic, the task force said between August 1 and August 7, “305 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 356 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Georgia.” The White House said 81 percent of hospitals reported new confirmed or suspected cases each day during the period and this “may be an underestimate of the actual total number of COVID-related hospitalization,” which can hurt allocation of supplies.
Where the White House and Kemp diverge is the second recommendation of how to deal with the recent viral surge. The White House said, “Current mitigation efforts are not having a sufficient impact and would strongly recommend a statewide mask mandate.”
Kemp has refused to consider a mask mandate, instead leaving it up to Georgians to decide whether to wear a mask. He went so far as to sue Atlanta and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms when the city enacted a mask mandate.
The other White House recommendations included:
- Limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and expand outdoor dining
- Ask every citizen to limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people
- Expand protection of those living in nursing homes, assisted living, and long-term care facilities
- In high impact counties, close all establishments where social distancing and mask use cannot occur, such as bars, nightclubs, and entertainment venues
- Increase messaging on the seriousness of COVID-19 for those with preexisting conditions
- Continue scaling-up testing
While the White House report has the state in the red zone for infections, the governor’s office distributed a report for 8/3-8/9 that said statewide cases dropped by seven percent. The governor’s report also said CDC data indicated Georgia saw a 22 percent decline in cases over the last two weeks compared to the previous two weeks. Kemp’s report also said daily hospitalizations have dropped six-point-six percent from 3,006 on 8/6 to 2,807 on 8/12.
“Governor Kemp continues to rely on data, science, and the public health advice of Dr. Toomey and her team in our state’s ongoing battle against COVID-19. As the Governor has said many times before, this fight is about protecting the lives – and livelihoods – of all Georgians,” Governor Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said.
In the report form Kemp’s office, while the state overall has seen declines, there are problem areas. Specifically, the state said there is high growth and/or high transmission in rural middle Georgia, Northwest Georgia, east central Georgia and areas of south Georgia.
