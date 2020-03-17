WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- United States Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday the federal government is prepared to send Americans cash to help as the coronavirus continues to take a toll on the American economy.
Mnuchin made the comments during the White House's Coronavirus task force update Tuesday. President Donald Trump supported Mnuchin's comments and said there were multiple ways the government could get money to Americans, but the details are still being worked out. Mnuchin and Trump said the exact amount of money is still being worked out, but said the goal is to get the money to people as quickly as possible.
President Trump also said the government will dramatically expand tele-health for those on Medicare. Trump said during this period, some federal regulations will be eased and that as many Americans who can should use it to help limit exposure to the virus.
"Our guidance urges Americans to take action for a 15-day period, now we'd say it's a 14-day-period. Everyone work at home if possible, delay travel, and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people," Trump said during the Tuesday update.
Trump indicated the FDA was announcing new policies to increase testing and will allow states to authorize tests to be used inside their borders. Trump said, "testing procedures are going well," and that, "in a short period of time, all the private labs will kick in. We have a tremendous testing capacity."
But the overriding message from the White House continues to be seeking to reassure both American businesses and consumers.
"Our economy will come back very rapidly," Trump said. "If we do this right, our country can be rolling again pretty quickly. We have to fight the invisible enemy, but we are getting to know it a lot better."
The Senate is taking up a bill previously passed by the House of Representatives that has popular elements like paid sick leave and other bonuses for the economy. However, some Senators have spoken out against the idea of paid sick leave. Secretary Mnuchin will be on Capitol Hill throughout the day to work on the stimulus package.
"We’re going to win and I think we’re going to win faster than people think. I hope," Trump said.
