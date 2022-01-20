FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A teacher in Whitfield County was arrested on Jan. 18 on child molestation after he reportedly made contact with a female online that he believed was under the age of 16
According to the arrest report for 36-year-old Michael David Powers, he graphicly described sex acts he wished to engage in with the "child," which was a police officer, and sent the "child" four photos of his genitals.
Powers also allegedly threatened the "child" that he would reveal their conversation if she did not provide him with nude photos. He then traveled to Floyd County to meet the person he believed he was a child to engage in a sex act, according to police.
SIMILAR STORY: Metro Atlanta teacher among 6 men arrested during sting targeting online child predators
Powers was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department in Rome. He is facing one count of aggravated child molestation; four counts of furnishing obscene material to minors; using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit an illegal act; obscene internet contact with a child and more.
CBS46 has reached out to Whitfield County Schools for a statement.
