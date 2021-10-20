ATLANTA (CBS46) — The three men facing charges, including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, related to the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery last year in South Georgia will be facing a jury in a few weeks.
THE AHMAUD ARBERY MURDER TRIAL: Complete coverage
They men are Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan. They are accused of chasing Arbery, who is Black, through a neighborhood outside of the coastal city of Brunswick until they were able to stop him with their trucks.
During a confrontation with Travis McMichael, Arbery was shot 3 times and died at the scene.
RELATED: What we know about Ahmaud Arbery, killed while jogging in Georgia
The McMichaels claimed they believed Arbery was a possible burglary suspect and were attempting to conduct a citizen's arrest when Arbery attacked Travis McMichaels.
It took nearly three months for the men connected to Ahmaud Arbery's death to be arrested and that only happened after video of his death became public.
GREGORY MCMICHAEL
- Age: 65
- Residence: Satilla Shores, Georgia
- Career: Worked as a police officer for Glynn County Police Department from 1982 to 1989 and an investigator for the Brunswick Judicial Court District Attorney's Office from 1995 to 2019. No complaints while at GCPD.
- Connection to Arbery: Helped with a previous prosecution of Arbery when he brought a gun to a local high school. Exact involvement in case unknown.
- Personality: Described in court as a "respected veteran of law enforcement, a model tenant and a trusted friend." McMichael's landlord reportedly offered the home she rents to McMichael as collateral for bond.
- Career issues: Suspended in February 2019 due to repeatedly failing to taking mandatory training. Firearm taken away at the time. Also lost his powers to arrest people He retired a few months later. Previously received a warning in 2014 for failing to finish mandatory firearms and use-of-force courses. Additionally, he was suspended in 2006 for an undisclosed infraction.
- Comments about case: Reportedly referred to shooting as "no good deed goes unpunished" in a phone call with brother from jail. However, his lawyers say he was referring to patrolling the neighborhood.
- Health: Reportedly suffered two heart attacks between 2005 and 2009 and then dealt with clinical depression
- Finances: Filed for bankruptcy "due to overwhelming medical bills from my surgeries as well as bills from my wife's cancer treatment."
RELATED: Legal documents related the case
TRAVIS MCMICHAEL
- Age:35
- Living situation: Lived with his mother and father
- Marital status: Single
- Children: 1 young son
- Previous employment: Former mechanic for US Coast Guard
- Personality: Family and friends testified in court that Travis McMichael is a "happy, easygoing" man
- History: History of racist messages/jokes revealed in November 2020; best friend says McMichael expressed remorse after shooting, couldn't sleep; and former multiracial Coast Guard roommate testifies Travis does not look down on anyone based on race, religion or beliefs. William Bryan told investigators that McMichael reportedly called Arbery a "f*&cking ni$&er" after the shooting. McMichael reportedly had a vanity license plate of the old Georgia state flag on the front of his truck at the time of the shooting. McMichael's sister, Lindsay McMichael, admitted to posting an image of Arbery's body on Snapchat because she is a "huge fan of true crime," according to statement she gave to The Sun.
RELATED: Glynn County Police Department incident report for shooting
WILLIAM "RODDIE" BRYAN JR.
- Age: 52
- Marital status: Engaged at time of shooting, current status unknown
- Children: 2, ages unknown
- Personality: Described as a family man and a fan of NASCAR and rock 'n' roll
- History: Glynn County Police Department asked Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Bryan for child abuse and molestation in July 2020.
- Involvement: Man who shot the video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Initial police report claims Bryan helped stop Arbery, but he is claiming that he did not and that he does not deserve to face the same charges.
The men's trial will be one of the most closely watched trials with civil rights overtones since the trial for Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer who was caught on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck.
The men are basing their defense on a Civil Ware-era law that allowed private citizens to detain people who they believe are breaking the law. That law was changed after Arbery's death.
PHOTO GALLERY: Daily photos from in and around the courthouse
Although the men are not facing hate crime charges in the state of Georgia, they are facing federal hate crime charges.
If convicted, the men are facing life in prison. They have been in jail since their arrest a year ago.
ADDITIONAL SOURCES:
- Suspected White Supremacist Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Ordered To Stay In Jail, Again
- This is what we know about Gregory and Travis McMichael
- Gregory McMichael, ex-police officer charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery, had service weapon suspended in 2019
- Who are Ahmaud Arbery suspects Travis and Gregory McMichael?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.