ALBANY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Last Tuesday, Jennifer Burger found out that her parents’ caregiver was admitted to a hospital in Albany.
“She actually, bless her heart, and I am so eternally grateful…she told me Tuesday night that the doctors told her she had pneumonia and they were going to test her for the coronavirus.”
Berger said Thursday was the last time she heard from the caregiver.
“We sent people out to get a phone number of a relative so that we could call that relative and get confirmation.”
To this day, Burger and her parents, who are both in their 80s, have not been told of the diagnosis by any officials. They are all isolating themselves at home after tracking down the information.
“She was with them 11 hours the day she was admitted to the hospital,” Berger said of the caregiver.
The lack of communication was frustrating and frightening but Berger, a physician herself, was trying to be levelheaded.
“No we have not been officially notified but let’s be realistic, it’s not like a person with a tube stuck down their throat could say to the doctor ‘you have my permission to call these people and tell them I have coronavirus for their own health and safety.’”
Now, like so many other people around the globe, they wait and hope for the best.
Burger said her parents are doing okay. She said her mother has always had a chronic cough, so it makes monitoring her for symptoms a bit difficult.
This experience, raising questions about transparency when someone is exposed to the virus.
