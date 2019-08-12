New mac and cheese at Chick-fil-A (Chick-fil-A)
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Chick-fil-A has introduced their first permanent side dish since 2016 and it's destined to be a fan favorite.

The Atlanta-based restaurant has introduced macaroni and cheese to the menu and it's available as a side for lunch and dinner.

According to a tweet, the restaurant will mix five cheeses together.

The dish was initially tested in five markets in 2018 but now it is a permanent addition.

