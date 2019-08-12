ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Chick-fil-A has introduced their first permanent side dish since 2016 and it's destined to be a fan favorite.
The Atlanta-based restaurant has introduced macaroni and cheese to the menu and it's available as a side for lunch and dinner.
According to a tweet, the restaurant will mix five cheeses together.
The dish was initially tested in five markets in 2018 but now it is a permanent addition.
Looks like you were on to us last week, Alex! Today is the day. We’re officially selling Mac & Cheese nationwide and we hope you give it a try soon. Let us know what you think! And did we mention there are 5 cheeses in there? #cheeseplease— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 12, 2019
