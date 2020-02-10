ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Flared tempers could have cost a man his life Monday evening while traveling on westbound I-20 near the exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW.
Just after 5:30 p.m. the man told Atlanta Police he accidentally cut off a female driver. As a response to the man's maneuvering, the woman pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. She then fled the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
In a strange turn of events, the woman called police stating that her vehicle had been struck by a man who shot at her. She admitted that she returned fire, but did not sustain any injuries.
Police say both individuals will be questioned about the incident. Criminal charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.
