ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The key factor is your household's annual income, because the package is aimed at helping low- and moderate-income families. Some wealthier families might not receive a stimulus check.
Individual taxpayers will get $1,200 each if their adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than $75,000.
Individual taxpayers with AGIs above $75,000 will receive smaller checks, with a $5 reduction for every $100 in income above $75,000.
In other words, if your AGI is $80,000, your check would be reduced by $250 — the total payout would be about $950. To determine how much you'll get, you can use this stimulus check calculator by OmniCalculator.
Middle-income households that earn between $51,000 to $91,000 would receive an average payment of about $1,810, or about 3% of their after-tax income, according to Gleckman.
Source: CBS NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.