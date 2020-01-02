KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death after a Whole Foods employee was found dead inside a bathroom of the store in Kennesaw.
Employees say Leslie Kochensparger, 31, had been working at the store for a short period of time before she was found dead by another employee on Monday.
Police do not suspect foul play.
Her funeral arrangements are being handled by A. S. Turner & Sons in Decatur.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information is learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.