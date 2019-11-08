WASHINGTON (CBS46/CNN) You can add Whole Foods to the list of stores affected by the recall of vegetable products by Mann Packing Inc.
Mann Packing Inc. is voluntarily recalling more than 100 vegetable products sold in the United States and Canada for possible listeria contamination.
The recall is in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for a potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes.
The packages have a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of October 10, 2019, to November 4, 2019. The packaged vegetables were sold under a variety of brand names, including Mann's, HEB, Del Monte, Hungryroot, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe's.
An estimated 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis every year and approximately 260 die, according to the CDC.
Mann Packaging says customers should throw out any affected products. If customers have any questions, they should call the company at 1-844-927-0707.
There are only three recalled items being sold in the state of Georgia. They include: Trend Alert Caulilini with Vadouvan Curry, Caulilini, Roasted Grape & Curry Vinaigrette Cindy's and Cauliflower Caulilini.
