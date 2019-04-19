EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) Wholesome Wave has been making it easier for families living in food deserts to access locally sourced produce.
The nonprofit will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a "Picnic in the Park" fundraiser May 5th at Adair Park.
Anchor Karyn Greer headed to the East Point Farmer's Market, one of the first to partner with the nonprofit, where shoppers said eating healthier is making a difference in their lives.
(0) comments
