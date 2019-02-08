Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A health alert for you and your children as it appears cases of the whooping cough are on the rise nationally.
In Cherokee County, parents at two schools are being warned their children might've been exposed.
It's called pertussis, but it's commonly known as the whopping cough. If you're a parent, you know it's one of the vaccines pediatricians recommend.
Two schools in Cherokee County are among the latest to see cases in children who were vaccinated.
Cherokee County school officials confirm the children are siblings. One attends Free Home Elementary and the other attends Creekland Middle School.
Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious bacteria that spreads through the air. It can be very dangerous, especially for infants.
The state health department is not experiencing an unusually high number of whooping cough cases, but experts have said cases are picking up nationwide, possibly because of changes to the vaccine a few years ago.
They say that's why it's important to get a booster shot, even as an adult.
