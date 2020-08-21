ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Classrooms all across the state are empty as teachers reach students through virtual learning programs. However, an effort to designate teachers as essential workers would force them back into the classroom for in-person learning.
“There's going to be a shortage of some lives if we don’t do what the medical authorities and science dictate," said Verdaillia Turner with the Georgia Federation of Teachers.
Turner says they do not agree with the effort to put teachers and students back in the classroom. Designating teachers as essential workers would mean teachers no longer work virtually, even those exposed to the coronavirus but are asymptomatic.
“What we are telling teachers is that either you gamble with your life or with your livelihood and teachers should not be put in that position”, added Turner.
It’s estimated that about 70% of educators oppose in person learning. But teachers like Tim Ryan are part of 30% who like the idea of going back.
“If my district said hey for those of you that would like to go into school and you feel comfortable with it, I would even sign a waiver, I would say yes,” said Ryan. “The same calling to be a teacher is the same calling I feel for in-person instruction. I believe I am an essential worker, and I believe that being in the classroom is the same calling."
Still, Ryan admits he doesn’t believe teachers should be forced back into the classroom, but instead given a choice. In a statement from Governor Brian Kemp's Office, they acknowledged there are several requests to make teachers essential, they also say they are now soliciting input from various stakeholders, though no decision has been made.
As for Turner, she stands in opposition.
“Governor is not a teacher! Donald Trump is not a doctor! I don’t think the governor nor Donald Trump are a scientist," she said.
CBS46 also reached out to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), they said they are deeply concerned about the elimination of quarantine protocols for educators and are urging the state to come up with an option that doesn't put lives at risk.
