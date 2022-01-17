ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Trees down, roads icy and power outages... Georgia experienced winter storm destruction over the weekend. Recovery efforts underway a day after snow, ice, and strong winds battered North Georgia.
However, the storm impact relatively low, for much of the metro area. Equipment and resources added after the crippling 20-14 "snowmageddon." That's helped mitigate the problems.
Cobb County officials say many crews with Georgia Department of Transportation are back to being "on call" and staffing at normal levels, and the plows and trucks, put away for now.
"Winter storm Leon" is now infamously known to many Georgians in 2014 as "snomageddon."
At that time, Cortez Jackson's son was stuck on a school bus for hours.
"I can remember it like it was yesterday, me trying to actually get to get to the school and to get my son, and then trapped on the road unable to move for several hours," said Jackson.
Now flash forward: 7 years, 11 months, and some 19 days to this past weekend, and it was a difference scene.
"Ice trucks going out, salting the roads, proper communication," said Jackson. "It wasn't as critical, and severe, due to the readiness and response to the weather that has been put in place at this time."
Determined to learn from the past, officials beefed up their efforts.
"My daughter was stuck for 6-7 hours, so I had to get her," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ahead of the storm. "This is different, this is different in a number of ways."
Officials say about 2000 DOT employees were activated for the storm. They've also since changed the brine solution, and now have extra funding for more equipment. The roadways were less of an issue this time, while downed trees and power outages became a bigger culprit.
On Sunday a neighborhood in Brookhaven experienced a power outage for more than 12 hours. Some residents left overnight, because it became too cold.
"the wind was really gusting. It was up to 50-60 mph, so you can hear it all night long," said Stu Dressler, Brookhaven resident.
While in Dunwoody and in Roswell, trees broke through a home and other buildings.
But by Monday after noon, Georgia Power reported service restored for over 134,000 customers since the start of the winter storm.
"We don't have control over anyone, or any situation. But the only control that we really have, is our response, said Jackson.
CBS46 reached out to Georgia State Patrol to ask about the number of accidents. They're working on those numbers but say it'll be difficult to separate which ones were storm-related.
