ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the United States.
On top of that, there’s a huge disparity in the survival rates when it comes to race.
Doctors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they are urging everyone to continue getting checked – even during a pandemic.
“I went to doctors and I didn’t see anybody who looked like me, i didn’t know it could impact someone so young and so healthy, I was diagnosed six days after running my personal best in a marathon,” said Na’Diah Smith, a breast cancer survivor.
Smith is now 37 but was diagnosed at age 33. She found a lump and went to get it checked out.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and survivors are sending the message to not put mammograms or getting checked on hold.
“Don’t let any reason, inconvenience, Covid, stop you, because cancer doesn’t wait,” said another survivor, Karen Reynolds.
57-year-old Reynolds was diagnosed at 51 with Stage 2 breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer incidence rates have increased across all races and ethnicities.
“It doesn’t discriminate,” added Smith.
That might be true in terms of getting the disease.
“One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN and women’s health expert.
But unfortunately, it does seem to discriminate when it comes to the mortality rate.
The numbers among white women have generally stabilized in the past few years, but incidence among African American women continues to rise.
Research shows the rate of new breast cancer cases is about the same for women of both races.
However,breast cancer death rates are nearly 40% higher among black women than white women.
So, why is that?
“The socioeconomic challenges we face today are mounting,” Reynolds said.
“Certain hospital systems which tailor to that patient population don’t have the funding, as well as the grants, as well as the researchers,” said Dr. Anita Johnson, the Chief of Surgery and Breast Surgical Oncologist at CTCA Atlanta.
“A lot of that has to do with when you think of healthcare disparities, access to care, resources, as far as what is offered to you when you do receive a diagnosis, and education,” Dr. Shepherd added.
Black women are also more likely to get triple-negative breast cancer, which is often more aggressive and comes back after treatment.
Doctors say early detection can help tremendously, but even more so, policy changes are needed to help level the playing field.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the United States.
On top of that, there’s a huge disparity in the survival rates when it comes to race.
Doctors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they are urging everyone to continue getting checked – even during a pandemic.
“I went to doctors and I didn’t see anybody who looked like me, i didn’t know it could impact someone so young and so healthy, I was diagnosed six days after running my personal best in a marathon,” said Na’Diah Smith, a breast cancer survivor.
Smith is now 37 but was diagnosed at age 33. She found a lump and went to get it checked out.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and survivors are sending the message to not put mammograms or getting checked on hold.
“Don’t let any reason, inconvenience, Covid, stop you, because cancer doesn’t wait,” said another survivor, Karen Reynolds.
57-year-old Reynolds was diagnosed at 51 with Stage 2 breast cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer incidence rates have increased across all races and ethnicities.
“It doesn’t discriminate,” added Smith.
That might be true in terms of getting the disease.
“One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime,” said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, an OB/GYN and women’s health expert.
But unfortunately, it does seem to discriminate when it comes to the mortality rate.
The numbers among white women have generally stabilized in the past few years, but incidence among African American women continues to rise.
Research shows the rate of new breast cancer cases is about the same for women of both races.
however,breast cancer death rates are nearly 40% higher among black women than white women.
So, why is that?
“The socioeconomic challenges we face today are mounting,” Reynolds said.
“Certain hospital systems which tailor to that patient population don’t have the funding, as well as the grants, as well as the researchers,” said Dr. Anita Johnson, the Chief of Surgery and Breast Surgical Oncologist at CTCA Atlanta.
“A lot of that has to do with when you think of healthcare disparities, access to care, resources, as far as what is offered to you when you do receive a diagnosis, and education,” Dr. Shepherd added.
Black women are also more likely to get triple-negative breast cancer, which is often more aggressive and comes back after treatment.
Doctors say early detection can help tremendously, but even more so, policy changes are needed to help level the playing field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.