ATLANTA (CBS46) — The COVID-19 virus is running rampant, local physicians tell CBS46, it’s because we've missed the opportunity to stop it in its tracks and kill it. The virus needs us to survive.
The new Omicron variant has caused a cascade of problems, students forced to stay at home learning virtually, airline flights cancelled because of staffing shortages and long lines for COVID testing.
"It's not Delta, it's not Omicron, it's the environment we continue to create, our behavior that is allowing these variants to evolve,” says Dr. Jayne Morgan Clinical Director of the COVID Task Force for Piedmont Healthcare says. She says after multiple mutations, it's still unclear why the Omicron variant is so contagious.
"We don't know the rhyme or reason why. Each mutation each variant we are unclear what the characteristics are going to be. we all know that the virus has the capacity to learn, capacity to evade and that's what we want to be concerned about,” Dr. Morgan says.
And if you've contracted COVID -- in the past or recently with the Omicron variant -- you may wonder if can you get it again? Dr. Morgan says, "We will learn whether omicron can re-infect, we see that omicron can certainly re-infect those who've had delta, so those who've been infected with delta it does not provide long term everlasting immunity."
A new variant has been discovered in France, it’s called I-H-U. Dr. Morgan is fearful the COVID-19 virus will continue to fight to survive, unless people get vaccinated, boosted and mask up.
Dr. Morgan says, "We are chasing the 8 ball we are behind this virus and the only way we are going to defeat it by arming ourselves with immunity and physical barriers to our nose and mouth such that it cannot invade your body and live it literally cannot live it if cannot find a susceptible human."
Dr. Morgan says while we may be focused on Omicron right now, there are likely dozens of other variants being spread person to person. She tells CBS46, our best defense as we go out and live our lives, is vaccines and masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.